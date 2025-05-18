Toyota debuts new NEV in China

18 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

An all-new Toyota bZ5, an intelligent electric model, rolled off the production line Friday at a facility of FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. in north China's port city of Tianjin, signaling the official debut of the model in the Chinese market, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

