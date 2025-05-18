Azernews.Az

Sunday May 18 2025

Feeding future: Azerbaijan eyes soybeans for strategic food security

18 May 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Feeding future: Azerbaijan eyes soybeans for strategic food security
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

As the world grapples with food insecurity, climate change, and the geopolitical weaponization of agriculture, small and mid-sized countries like Azerbaijan must begin asking hard questions about how they feed their populations and position themselves within global supply chains. A seemingly modest announcement at this year’s 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition—Caspian Agro—might offer an overlooked but strategic answer: soybeans.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more