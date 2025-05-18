Arab leaders push for Gaza ceasefire, pledge reconstruction support
At their annual summit in Baghdad on Saturday, Arab leaders announced efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, while pledging support for rebuilding the war-torn territory once hostilities cease.
Back in March, during an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo, leaders endorsed a plan for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction that emphasized keeping the enclave’s population of around 2 million residents in place.
Among the prominent attendees of the current summit were Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. El-Sissi reaffirmed that a sustainable and equitable peace in the Middle East is unattainable without the creation of a Palestinian state, despite any potential normalization of ties between Israel and Arab nations. Egypt, notably, was the first Arab state to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!