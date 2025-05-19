Baku to host commemorative concert in honor of eminent composer

19 May 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio invites you to enjoy a concert program titled "Evening of Nostalgia," on May 19, Azernews reports.

The event is a tribute to the prominent Azerbaijani composer Tahir Akbar.The concert promises to be a true celebration for music enthusiasts.

The brightest representatives of Azerbaijani musical art, including People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, Nazpari Dostaliyeva, Gulyaz Mammadova and Gulyanag Mammadova; Honored Artists Metanet Iskandarli, Konul Karimova, Fargana Gasimova, Arzu Aliyeva, and Firuza Ibadova; Honored Cultural Worker Samira Aliyeva; performers Milram Milramov, Kamila Nabiyeva, Khatira Islam, Ayten Maharramova, Leyla Ragimova, Sabina Arabli, Parviz Ragimov, Alikram Bayramli, Rakhida Bakhishova, Ramin Hasanov, Ilham Najafli, Aysen Mekhtiyeva, Nijat Mansimov, and Ayan Tohidi will delighted the audience with their performances.

Musical accompaniment for the evening will be provided by the ensemble "Buta," led by Rovshan Gurbanov. The event will be hosted by Emil Shakhzada.

This evening will be not only a musical journey into the past but also a living tribute to the creative legacy of Tahir Akbar, whose music remains in the hearts of listeners.

Tickets can be purchased at iTicket.Az.