New small hydro stations boost green energy in Garabagh

18 May 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has released output figures for two recently commissioned small hydroelectric plants in the Zangilan district. The "Zangilan" and "Shayifli" stations, each with a capacity of 10.5 MW (comprising two 5.25 MW hydro units), were built on the Okhchuchay River and became operational on May 18, 2024.

