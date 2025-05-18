New small hydro stations boost green energy in Garabagh
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has released output figures for two recently commissioned small hydroelectric plants in the Zangilan district. The "Zangilan" and "Shayifli" stations, each with a capacity of 10.5 MW (comprising two 5.25 MW hydro units), were built on the Okhchuchay River and became operational on May 18, 2024.
