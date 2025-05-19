China restrict ration of officials during business hours

19 May 2025 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In a move aimed at curbing public sector expenses, the Chinese government has issued a new decree banning government employees from enjoying delicacies, alcohol, and cigarettes during official work lunches. The decree, which was announced on May 19, was jointly issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council of China. It was published on the official State Council website, Azernews reports.

The decree consists of 63 articles that introduce new standards for government officials to ensure greater transparency and accountability in state spending. The new regulations are part of an ongoing push to curb wasteful practices within the government sector.

One notable measure, Article 23, specifically prohibits the serving of gourmet meals, alcohol, and cigarettes at official work lunches and dinners. Additionally, officials are now banned from organizing meetings or send-offs at airports, stations, and ports, in a further effort to prevent unnecessary spending. Agencies are also required to limit the number of escorts at official receptions to reduce excess costs.

The new rules also extend to foreign travel. Government employees are now forbidden from accepting expensive gifts, securities, or payment vouchers while traveling abroad, as well as from gambling in other countries. The Chinese government is placing a strong emphasis on integrity and ethical behavior among its officials both domestically and internationally.

Another key component of the decree focuses on food waste. Government agencies and state-run canteens are now required to intensify efforts to reduce food waste, which has become an ongoing issue in China. Additionally, there are new directives to optimize the use of office furniture and recycle paper and electronic waste, further demonstrating the government's commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

This decree comes amid broader efforts by China’s government to promote frugality and efficiency within its public sector. These measures reflect the growing concern about wasteful government spending and are seen as part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, which has been a central theme of his leadership. By enforcing these new rules, China hopes to improve the image of its public institutions while addressing public discontent over perceived corruption and waste.

Earlier, it was reported that China is also ramping up its military capabilities, with the unveiling of a new attack drone set to enter service with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in June 2025, further highlighting the government’s dual focus on economic austerity and technological advancement.