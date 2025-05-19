Rashid Behbudov Theater celebrates centenary of outstanding national singer [PHOTOS]

19 May 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

A memorable evening has been held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater to celebrate the 100th birthday of the outstanding Azerbaijani singer and People's Artist Gulagha Mammadov (28 June 1925 – 7 June 1994), Azernews reports.

His rich voice and beautiful songs became an integral part of the Azerbaijani culture and touched the hearts of many.

The event was opened by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor, and the director of the Music College at Azerbaijan National Conservatory Nazim Kazimov.

He shared warm words about Gulagha Mammadov’s life and artistic journey, recalling memories and capturing the spirit of the era in which he lived and performed.

Gulagha Mammadov was born in Lankaran and graduated from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory. There, he learned the basics of mugham — traditional Azerbaijani music — from great masters like Bulbul and Huseingulu Sarabsky.

He started his musical career in 1938 after meeting the famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, for whom he performed the aria from "Koroglu." From 1940, he was a member of the ensemble led by Seyid Rustamov.

In 1945, Gulagha Mammadov began performing on the stage of the State Musical Comedy Theater, acting in plays such as "Arshin Mal Alan" (The Cloth Peddler) and "Beş manatlıq gəlin."

From 1952 until his death in 1994, he was a soloist with the Seyid Rustamov Folk Instruments Ensemble, part of Azerbaijan’s State Television and Radio Broadcasting Orchestra.

Gulagha Mammadov’s vast repertoire included over 600 folk songs and works by composers such as Tofig Guliyev, Haji Khanmammadov, and Jahangir Jahangirov. He also performed in many countries, including Iran and Turkiy, sharing Azerbaijani music with audiences around the world.

During the evening, poet and publicist Gulu Mehrali read a heartfelt poem dedicated to Gulagha Mammadov, honoring his life and his influence on many people's hearts.

The musical part of the night was like a journey through Gulagha Mammadov’s most beloved songs. Soloists from the State Song Theater performed some of his most famous pieces, including "Həkim qız," "Ana Kürüm," "Bakı Gecələri," "Sənindir," and "Nargilə."

Each song brought back memories of a past filled with warmth, tenderness, and sincerity. The theater’s instrumental ensemble, led by Mirkhalid Salayev, accompanied the singers, skillfully capturing the emotional depth of each piece.

This evening was a beautiful tribute to Gulagha Mammadov’s unforgettable musical legacy, celebrating his life and the timeless songs that continue to inspire us all.