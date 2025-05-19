Azerbaijani delegation participates in “Russia–Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2025”

19 May 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev took part in the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia–Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2025,” Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

This year’s forum was held under the theme “Digitalization: New Realities and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation.” Discussions across various platforms of the Kazan Forum focused on international partnerships in areas such as finance and investment, transport and logistics, tourism, education, and healthcare.

Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev participated in the plenary session and delivered a presentation on the development of digitalization in Azerbaijan, outlining key projects currently being implemented in the country.

During the visit, Shahin Mustafayev held several high-level bilateral meetings, including with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the DP World Group.

The meetings addressed prospects for economic cooperation between the respective countries, emphasizing the expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations, enhancement of transport and logistics capabilities, and strengthening of regional institutional ties. Special attention was given to joint initiatives in trade, investment, and digital technologies.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the national pavilion at the Russia Halal Expo, an international exhibition held within the framework of the Forum, where Azerbaijan’s achievements in goods and services were showcased.