Young virtuoso wows crowds at prestigious music festival [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 May 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Laureate of international competitions Janel Najafli has achieved yet another significant success, Azernews reports.

She was awarded first place at the XVI Concorso Musicale Città di Filadelfia. She participated in the music festival with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

In addition to her competition success, Janel Najafli joined a gala concert, performing "Chahargah" by composer Azad Aliyev.

According to her, this achievement is not only the result of diligent effort but also a vivid example of how art can serve as a bridge connecting diverse cultures. The violin has become for Janel Najafli a powerful means of conveying the rich world of Azerbaijani music to her audiences.

Janel Najafli was born on March 24, 2002, in Baku. She began her musical journey as a soloist in the children's musical theater Aysel under the guidance of renowned composer and People's Artist Ogtay Zulfugarov.

She graduated from the specialized middle music school named after Bülbül, studying under Aygun Gambarli. In her early years, she was a soloist of the State Children's Orchestra Tutti, founded by celebrated conductor and People's Artist Teymur Goychayev. She served as concertmaster of the first violins and was also a soloist of the State Youth Orchestra.

She also participated in the project "Gənclərə dəstək" (Supporting Youth), organized by People's Artist Murad Adigezalzadeh.

Currently, Janel Najafli is a student at the Baku Music Academy (studying part-time under the class of People's Artist and Professor Zahra Guliyeva) and the Czech Conservatory in Pilsen (full-time, studying under world-renowned violinist Professor Roman Fedchuk).

She is a laureate of numerous international competitions and festivals held in Azerbaijan, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Belgium, the USA, Turkiye, and other countries.

In 2020, Janel Najafli was awarded the Orfeus (Plzeský Orfeus) prize for her outstanding achievements in the field of music.