Azercell is now officially certified as Great Place to Work®

19 May 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prestigious recognition highlights the leading mobile operator’s commitment to fostering a thriving workplace culture

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC is proud to announce its official certification by Great Place to Work®, the global accreditation on workplace culture. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback provided by current employees regarding their experience at the company. In the latest survey, more than 80% of Azercell employees stated that the company is a great place to work, underscoring the company’s ongoing dedication to employee satisfaction and organizational excellence.

“Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, Azercell plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital ecosystem. Fulfilling this immense responsibility requires a passionate and dedicated team—professionals who drive innovation, deliver outstanding service, and uphold our values of sustainability and corporate responsibility,” said Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC. “Creating a workplace where people feel empowered, supported, and inspired to grow is fundamental to our success. This certification is a powerful acknowledgement of the culture we’ve built together and a meaningful recognition of Azercell’s team’s unwavering commitment and hard work”.

Dilara Huseynova, Director of Human Capital Management at Azercell, emphasized the company’s ongoing investment in learning and development as a cornerstone of its positive workplace culture:

“At Azercell, we firmly believe that investing in our people means investing in the future of our company. In 2024 alone, we conducted more than 640 training activities in partnerships with internationally recognized institutions such as IE Business School, Franklin Covey, Cornell University, etc. Our joint Capability Building Program with GSMA is another significant milestone in our efforts to bring the best global practices to our team. Through leadership initiatives, international exchange programs, and cross-functional collaboration, we ensure that our employees have every opportunity to grow professionally and personally.”

With a continued focus on employee engagement, inclusive culture, and professional development, Azercell reaffirms its commitment to being one of the top employers in Azerbaijan and creating an environment where innovation and operational excellence can thrive.