Austria takes Eurovision 2025 crown with unique pop-opera performance [VIDEO]

19 May 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Austria has triumphed at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, with countertenor JJ winning the competition with his stunning pop-opera track "Wasted Love," Azernews reports.

The contest, held in Basel, Switzerland, saw JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, take home a total of 436 points—178 of which came from the audience vote. This victory marks Austria's third win in the history of Eurovision.

JJ's song "Wasted Love" is a unique blend of opera and electronic music, showcasing his impressive vocal range as he hits soaring high notes. The song was co-written by JJ, Teodora Špirić, and Thomas Turner.

After the win, the 24-year-old singer expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true." He also shared a heartfelt message:

"Love is the strongest force in the world. Let's spread more love."

The final took place at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, where 6,500 excited fans cheered on their favorite acts. In addition to the live audience, the event was broadcast to an estimated 160 million people across Europe and beyond.

In second place was Israel's Yuval Raphael with the song "New Day Will Rise," which earned 357 points. Estonia's Tommy Cash finished third with "Espresso Macchiato," receiving 356 points.

While Austria celebrated, Azerbaijan's Mamagama band, representing their country with the song "Run with U," did not make it to the final. The band, made up of Asaf Mishiyev, Hasan Heydar, and Arif Imanov, performed as the 10th act in the second semi-final, but couldn't reach the final.

Despite their energetic performance that blended modern sound technology with strong rhythms, the band’s song, which featured the traditional Azerbaijani saz, didn't qualify for the final. This was the first time the saz was showcased on the Eurovision stage, adding a unique touch to the contest with its soulful sound.

Looking ahead, the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 will be hosted in Austria, following their victory this year.

The event will be organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Austria's national broadcaster, Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF).

Photo Credits: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU