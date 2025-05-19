Sahakyan admits involvement in military operations for occupation of Azerbaijani lands during trial in Baku

19 May 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On May 19, during an open hearing at the Baku Military Court, Armenian citizen Bako Sahakyan, the former so-called “president” of the separatist regime established in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, answered detailed questions about his role in military operations following the occupation of Shusha, Azernews reports.

Sahakyan admitted that he served as the head of the rear service headquarters from June 1993 and was actively involved in planning and coordinating military activities. A video shown during the trial depicted Sahakyan alongside several Armenian military commanders, including Kristapor Ivanyan, Samvel Karapetyan, Movses Hakobyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, and Vachagan Iskhanyan, engaged in discussions over documents and military maps.

The footage, supported by Sahakyan’s testimony, confirmed his presence at meetings where combat missions and offensive operations targeting Azerbaijani sovereign territories were organized and evaluated.

Sahakyan’s acknowledgement of his participation in these military activities adds further weight to the ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian nationals charged with serious international crimes. These include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, the planning and waging of a war of aggression, terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power.

The trial is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for the occupation, mass atrocities, and violations of international law committed during Armenia’s military aggression.