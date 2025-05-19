Azernews.Az

Monday May 19 2025

Regional tourism on rise as hotel industry records strong start

19 May 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first quarter of 2025, 58.55% of guests staying in hotels and hotel-type establishments in Azerbaijan - amounting to 276,087 people - were accommodated in the capital city, while the remaining 41.45% (195,452 guests) stayed in various regions of the country.

