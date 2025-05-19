Opening ceremony of “Araz-2025” joint Azerbaijani-Iranian military exercise held [VIDEO]

19 May 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The opening ceremony of the joint military exercise “Araz-2025”, hosted by Azerbaijan, has officially taken place, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the ceremony, the Azerbaijani and Iranian heads of the exercise, along with other high-ranking officials, visited a memorial dedicated to the martyrs who lost their lives for the Motherland and laid wreaths in their honor.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and Iran, was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran were performed.

In their speeches, the heads of the exercises extended their best wishes to all participants and underscored the significance of the joint drills. They emphasized that “Araz-2025” plays a key role in strengthening Azerbaijani-Iranian military cooperation, which continues to develop on a positive trajectory.

The exercise was described as a vital step toward enhancing mutual trust between the two countries and their armed forces.

The opening ceremony concluded with a ceremonial march by the military personnel participating in the drills.