Azeri Light crude oil prices increase

20 May 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The CIF price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port increased by 0.48 USD, or 0.71%, compared to the previous figure, reaching 67.62 USD per barrel, Azernews reports.

According to the data, the FOB price of “Azeri Light” crude oil at Turkiye’s Ceyhan port rose by 0.5 USD, or 0.76%, to 66.36 USD per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil increased by 0.58 USD, or 1.11%, to 52.89 USD per barrel compared to the previous figure.

The price of “Dated Brent” crude oil produced in the North Sea rose by 0.9 USD, or 1.38%, to 66 USD per barrel compared to the previous price.

The official exchange rate as of May 20 is 1.7 AZN per 1 USD.

In Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget, the average price of one barrel of oil is estimated at 70 USD.