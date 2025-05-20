Baku hosts global meeting on AI and technology in anti-corruption

20 May 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The 6th Plenary Session and the 10th Meeting of the Steering Committee are being held within the framework of the UN’s Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities – GlobE Network.

According to Azernews, nearly 50 high-ranking officials representing law enforcement agencies from various countries will attend the event.

The main topic of the Plenary Session is “The Application of New Technologies and Artificial Intelligence in the Fight Against Corruption.” Over 100 presentations are planned across panels, sessions, and side events covering topics such as asset confiscation from corruption, direct asset recovery, halting suspicious financial transactions, swift freezing of bank accounts in criminal cases, international cooperation, and public awareness in anti-corruption efforts.

Additionally, within the session and on the initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, a special session and side events will be held in connection with the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” and Azerbaijan’s COP29 chairmanship, focusing on combating environmental crimes.

The event will also feature numerous bilateral meetings and the signing of memorandums on mutual cooperation.