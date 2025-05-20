GlobE Network Chair urges stronger, trust-based cooperation against borderless corruption

20 May 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

“Our cooperation has evolved into a partnership built on trust,” said Nasser Abaalkhail, Chair of the Governing Committee of the GlobE Network, during the 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th Governance Committee Session of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, held under the auspices of the United Nations.

Azernews reports, Abaalkhail emphasized that corruption knows no borders—and this reality must further strengthen international collaboration.

“Our partnership must be stronger than corruption itself. The path we've walked together has produced excellent results. We had a clear operational vision from the start. Now, let’s build comprehensive connections and keep this momentum going. The agenda clearly reflects today’s global realities,” he stated.

The Chair underlined that the use of technology, asset recovery mechanisms, and international legal cooperation are not optional—they are essential.

“Everyone in this room has an important role to play,” he continued. “Our shared goal is to build capacity. Every exchange of ideas among members has the potential to lead to progress. Together, we can transform this network into an even stronger, more effective global alliance. The success of the GlobE Network is measured not by numbers, but by results. On behalf of the Governing Committee, I reaffirm our full commitment to this mission.”