Terrorism and war law violations: Vardanyan's trial underway
The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, accused of a range of serious offences including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing terrorism, has officially commenced at the Baku Court Complex.
According to Azernews, the hearing is being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.
In the previous hearing, several victims involved in the case gave their testimonies.
Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:
-
Article 100: Planning and waging an aggressive war
-
Article 107: Deportation or forced displacement of the population
-
Article 109: Persecution
-
Article 112: Unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law
-
Article 113: Torture
-
Article 114: Mercenarism
-
Article 115: Violations of the laws and customs of war
-
Article 116: Breaches of international humanitarian law during armed conflict
-
Article 214: Terrorism
-
Article 214-1: Financing terrorism
In addition, he is accused under:
-
Article 218: Creation of a criminal organization
-
Article 228: Illegal acquisition, possession, sale, and transport of weapons, ammunition, and explosives
-
Article 270-1: Acts threatening aviation safety
-
Article 278: Violent seizure and retention of power, and attempts to forcibly change the constitutional order
-
Article 279: Establishment of illegal armed groups not recognized by law
-
Article 318: Illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan
The trial is expected to draw considerable public and international attention due to the high-profile nature of the charges and Vardanyan’s prominent role during the conflict in the region.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!