King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads,

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency our congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

We wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.

We express our highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency."