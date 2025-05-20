King of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads,
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
It is with great pleasure that we extend to Your Excellency our congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.
We wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity.
We express our highest consideration and esteem to Your Excellency."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!