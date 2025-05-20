Surakhani Ship-Museum hosts next round of 'Battle of Artists' [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the occasion of International Museum Day, the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the legendary Surakhani Ship-Museum, successfully presented the next stage of its original project, "Art Battle", Azernews reports.

On May 18, 2025, the event took place on the deck of the ship located along the Seaside Boulevard, turning into a vibrant, emotional, and memorable celebration of art. This time, artists Huseyn Kangarli and Ruslan Rustamov competed in a live painting duel.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from director of the Surakhani Ship-Museum Tural Ibrahimov and head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, who both wished the participants success.

The artists competed in three rounds, each with a specific theme: The Sea, Flowers, Expression.

Each artist created their work within a limited time frame and in real-time, while the audience had the chance to witness the entire creative process — from the first brushstroke to the final touches — and vote for their favorite.

As a result, Ruslan Rustamov was declared the winner by a 2:1 vote.

The event was also attended by accredited diplomats and state officials in Azerbaijan.

They showed great interest in this interactive format of art and highly praised the initiative. Guests actively participated in competitions and enjoyed an evening filled with culture and creativity.

It is worth noting that after Arts Council Azerbaijan became a member of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the organization’s collaboration with museums across the country has significantly expanded.

Note that "Art Battle" is an original project created by Arts Council Azerbaijan in 2024. The project's author and curator is Sona Guliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az