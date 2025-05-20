CICA GenSec praises Azerbaijan’s focus on women’s entrepreneurship and SMEs

20 May 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan places significant importance on women entrepreneurs, focusing particularly on inclusive economic development.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), during his speech at the 8th Plenary Session of the CICA Business Council held in Baku today.

"I am very pleased that a large delegation of women entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan is here," he said.

Sarybay emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to inclusive economic growth, highlighting the establishment of the CICA Women’s Council as a step toward fostering cooperation and dialogue among member states, particularly in ensuring women’s significant participation in decision-making processes. He noted that member states have shown great interest in expanding the activities of this new advisory body.

He also called on CICA member states to focus on young entrepreneurship, suggesting that partnerships with leading universities could help unlock the potential of young scientists and researchers. It is essential, he said, that youth receive the necessary skills and support to contribute to the sustainable development of Asia.

“Azerbaijan's chairmanship focuses on stronger connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable development within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),” Sarybay added. He emphasized the relevance of the SCO's economic, environmental, humanitarian, and security dimensions in ensuring the region's peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Sarybay also praised Azerbaijan's strong focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investment, and business development. He recalled discussions with Mr. Mammadov in Baku earlier this year on initiatives to support SME digitalization, green economy transitions, and women's entrepreneurship.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economies,” he said, highlighting their role in driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable development. Today's discussions will address key themes like digitalization, women’s entrepreneurship, the green transition, and the role of SMEs in developing smart cities.