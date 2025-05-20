Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presents new project [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has presented the public with a new project "Our Pearls of the National Opera", and this is not just a concert, but a real musical journey into the heart of the national cultural heritage, Azernews reports.

The first performance of the project took place at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall. The stage featured masterpieces by composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Muslim Magomayev, Zulfugar Hajibayov, Gara Garayev, Jovdat Hajiyev, Fikrat Amirov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Frangiz Alizade, Pika Akhundova and Siyavush Karimi, whose music is the soul of the country, its voice and history.

This evening, the stage brought together leading stars of the Azerbaijani opera and young talents - People's Artists Samir Jafarov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Elchin Gashimov, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Farid Aliyev, Farida Mammadova, Jahangir Gurbanov, Tayyar Bayramov, Arzu Aliyeva, Elnur Ahmadov, Ilkin Ahmadov, Elkhan Mansurov, Shirzad Fataliyev, as well as soloists Fahmin Ahmadli, Ravana Amiraslanli, Khayal Huseynov, Atesh Karayev, Fatima Jafarzade, Sema Hamzayeva and Aydan Guliyeva performed, turning the concert into a real celebration of vocals and performing skills.

The concert was accompanied by a performance by the symphony orchestra and the choir of the theater under the baton of Honored Artist, chief conductor Ayyub Guliyev. Choirmaster is Honored Artist, chief choirmaster-Sevil Hajiyeva, project director - Honored Artist, chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Hafiz Guliyev.

The audience did not let the artists go for a long time - the applause did not stop, and emotions literally hovered in the air. And this is just the beginning!

"Our Pearls of the National Opera" will become a regular project: every month you will be treated to new concerts filled with the spirit of great music, the roots of which are in the history of Azerbaijan itself. Music that speaks for the people. Art that preserves memory.

