King of Sweden sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and my best wishes for your health and happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.''

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

