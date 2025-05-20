Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 20 2025

Export of chemical industry products rises

20 May 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)
Export of chemical industry products rises
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has revealed the number of exported chemical products over the first quarter of 2025. According to the report of the State Statistics Committee, in the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more