Over 37,000 hectares cleared of Mines in Aghdam, report says [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, a total of 37,154 hectares of land have been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance, with 31,105 explosive devices discovered and safely neutralized, Azernews reports, citing Alakbar Alakbarov, a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), as he said during a media tour organized to inspect the mine clearance operations conducted by the ministry’s Special Risky Rescue Service, the Special-Purpose Military Unit, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to Alakbarov, the Azerbaijani public is kept regularly informed about the progress of mine clearance operations and the ongoing efforts to combat the threat of landmines.

“The Special-Purpose Military Unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is actively engaged in clearing mines, unexploded ordnance, and remnants of war in territories liberated from occupation,” he stated.

“As of now, 37,154 hectares in the Aghdam district alone have been cleared. Our teams have identified and neutralized 31,105 mines and explosive devices. These operations are carried out using modern equipment, provided under the directives of the President, and the personnel involved have received advanced training. Mechanical equipment is widely used to enhance efficiency.”

Azerbaijan is among the most heavily mine-contaminated countries in the world. Preliminary estimates suggest that approximately 1.5 million landmines were planted by Armenia during the occupation.

From November 10, 2020, to May 19, 2025, a total of 200,321 hectares across the liberated territories have been cleared. In this period, 196,056 explosive devices, including 137,422 unexploded ordnances (UXOs), 36,881 anti-personnel mines, and 21,753 anti-tank mines, have been found and neutralized.

Between November 10, 2020, and May 19, 2025, 237 mine-related incidents have been recorded, resulting in 394 victims. Among them, 70 people were killed, and 324 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Of the victims, 210 were civilians, including 14 children and teenagers and one woman. A total of 55 civilians lost their lives, while 155 were injured.

Since 1991, over 3,400 people in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmines. These include 362 children and youth and 38 women.