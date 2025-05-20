Azerkhalcha opens carpet exhibition "Harmony of Beauty: Timeless elegance of Azerbaijani carpets" for first time in Moldova [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Following exhibitions in Strasbourg, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid, Vienna, Riga, Liepaja, Tallinn and Prague, the exhibition "Harmony of Beauty. The Timeless Elegance of Azerbaijani Carpets", featuring Azerbaijani carpets produced by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, was held in Moldova on May 17-18, 2025, Azernews reports.

This is the second exhibition by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, planned for 2025, aimed at promoting the art and schools of carpet weaving, which are considered to be Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and national spiritual wealth, in Europe. The exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Moldova, "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the National History Museum of Moldova on May 18, International Museum Day.

The event was attended by members of the Government and Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, heads of diplomatic missions in Moldova, members of the Azerbaijani community in Moldova, representatives of the local public and the press.

The exhibition's collection includes 21 wool and silk carpets of various sizes, woven in both modern and classical styles, belonging to different carpet weaving schools. The collection also includes three carpets made in 3D style, part of the special collection "Fruits in the Garden", a joint work of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and artist Samira Allahverdiyeva.

Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova, welcomed the guests with his opening speech. The ambassador noted that the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving is one of the oldest types of artistic craftsmanship, recognized by UNESCO as part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Over time, this art has become an integral part of Azerbaijan's national identity. It was noted that the development of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in modern times is impossible to imagine without state support and a strategic approach to the protection of cultural heritage. The special role of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, was emphasized in this process. Ulvi Bakhshaliyev stated: “As in Azerbaijan, in Moldova, carpets have long been considered a part of everyday life, a symbol of comfort, beauty, and family warmth. Although the patterns, techniques, and materials are different, the essence remains the same: a carpet is not just a piece of cloth. "The exhibition is a great opportunity for cultural dialogue".

The floor was then given to the Minister of Culture of Moldova, Sergiu Prodan. During his speech, the Minister stated that the exhibition is more than a simple, cultural presentation. It was noted that this is the result of a sincere and promising dialogue between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and that culture is the most durable bridge between peoples. Mr. Prodan stated: “This closeness between our customs and traditions is very valuable. The Moldovan state is interested in discovering similarities between the two peoples, as well as characteristics that deserve recognition and noting. "That is why the Ministry of Culture supports and encourages such cultural exchanges, which contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual respect between countries".

Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, Honoured Artist Emin Mammadov also spoke at the event, noting the importance of cultural exchange between the two countries, emphasizing that art knows no borders and unites people regardless of their affiliation. Speaking about the 100-year history of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, the chairman said that the organization's greatest goal throughout its history has been the development and promotion of the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. The event participants were informed by Emin Mammadov about the International Carpet Festival, which was organized for this purpose and took place in Baku on May 2-4, and which has made a splash around the world, and the carpets belonging to all carpet weaving schools displayed at the exhibition were discussed. He pointed out that in the creation of the carpets produced by the company, modern carpets are created with reference to traditional carpets in collaboration with local and foreign artists, as well as designers, and thus, carpet art is constantly developing.

The event was continued with a speech by Eugeniu Sava, director of the Moldova History Museum. The director described the exhibition as one of the most important events in the museum's history. It was noted that it is no coincidence that the exhibition is celebrated on International Museum Day. "In both Azerbaijan and Moldova, carpets are not only a household item, but also a part of national spirituality and culture." "In both countries, carpets are also the decoration of museums". Finally, Mr. Sava expressed his gratitude for the special and valuable carpets donated by “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, PASHA Holding, and Kapital Bank.

It should be noted that at the exhibition organized on Museum Day, the Moldova National Museum was presented with two carpets from the "A New Look at Cultural Heritage" contemporary carpet collection, jointly created by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and "AFFFAIR". The "Paziryk" carpet was donated to the museum by Kapital Bank, and the "Ovchuluq" carpet was donated by PASHA Holding.

After the official opening of the event, the audience was presented with samples from the carpet collection. In addition to watching the exhibition, event participants participated in weaving a classic Azerbaijani carpet, and a weaver from "Azerkhalcha" OJSC assisted anyone who wanted to try their hand at it. More than 10,600 people visited the National History Museum of Moldova on May 17, attending the exhibition opening and the accompanying master classes.

The exhibition in Moldova will remain open for one month to local citizens, travellers to the country and all carpet enthusiasts. Those interested will also be provided with information about the art and schools of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. Along with the carpets, a photo exhibition dedicated to the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving will also be presented to visitors.