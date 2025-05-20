Hungary is one of rare countries pursuing an independent policy, especially in EU area - President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary is one of the rare countries pursuing an independent policy, especially in the EU space, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on May 20, Azernews reports.

