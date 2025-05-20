Azerbaijan expands practical support for SMEs through one-stop business houses

20 May 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to provide practical support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with "SME Houses" offering centralized services such as business registration, licensing, financial consulting, and access to export markets, Azernews reports, citing Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), as he said during the 8th plenary session of the Business Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

According to Mammadov, SME Houses have proven to be efficient in simplifying business processes and providing entrepreneurs with the resources they need for growth.

"We encourage other CICA member states to consider adopting similar models to reduce bureaucratic barriers and promote entrepreneurship," Mammadov said. "Digital transformation is one of the key priorities under Azerbaijan's chairmanship. We believe that supporting SMEs in adopting digital tools and platforms will boost their operational efficiency and facilitate access to new markets."

To this end, Azerbaijan is organizing training programs in digital marketing, e-commerce, and data management to help entrepreneurs integrate these tools into their business models.

Focus on Women Entrepreneurs and Green Growth

Mammadov also emphasized the importance of promoting women’s entrepreneurship, noting that supporting women-led businesses plays a vital role in sustainable economic development.

"As part of our chairmanship, we plan to launch dedicated initiatives to provide training, mentorship, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs," he said.

Another strategic focus is the promotion of a green economy. Azerbaijan is encouraging SMEs to adopt sustainable business practices and integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their operations.

Mammadov highlighted the Baku Climate Coalition—established under Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship—as an example of this commitment. "Through this initiative, we are supporting green business practices and helping SMEs transition toward more sustainable operations," he noted.