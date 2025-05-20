Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads,
''His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.
May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.''
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!