Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads,

''His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.''