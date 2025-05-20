Azerbaijan Cultural Center unveils Seyid Azim Shirvani Auditorium at Uzbek University [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan is actively organizing events dedicated to celebrating the literary legacy of Seyid Azim Shirvani on the occasion of his 190th anniversary, Azernews reports.

These series of events are organized in accordance with the Decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 4, 2025.

As part of these commemorative activities, the Cultural Center took the initiative to establish and officially open an auditorium named after Seyid Azim Shirvani at Kokand State University.

During the opening ceremony, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center Akif Marifli hailed the strong historical, cultural, literary, scientific, and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, rooted in their shared history.

He emphasized that the forward-looking and strategic policies of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with the sincere and trusting relations between the two nations, have significantly contributed to strengthening their strategic partnership and elevating their cooperation across all sectors.

Marifli also spoke about Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to preserve and promote its rich literary and historical heritage. He pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev regularly issues decrees marking the anniversaries of notable Azerbaijani figures.

In this context, he highlighted the recent decree honoring Seyid Azim Shirvani on his 190th anniversary, noting that the creation of this auditorium was part of that initiative. He underscored the importance of such projects in safeguarding cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

He further explained that the auditorium will serve multiple purposes: as a classroom, a research center for Azerbaijani culture, and a venue for events such as book presentations, seminars, and lectures. Most importantly, it is intended to facilitate the teaching of Azerbaijani language and literature.

First Vice-Rector of Kokand State University Nigora Gadirova praised the opening of the Seyid Azim Shirvani auditorium as a tangible example of the strong cultural and educational bonds between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

She underlined that establishing such a center within the university will reinforce the historical and spiritual connections between the two peoples, particularly in educating and nurturing future generations through mutual scientific exchange.

The center is expected to become an important platform for academic activities, practical classes, and cultural events.

The auditorium, created by the Cultural Center, demonstrates symbols of Azerbaijani statehood, including national cultural artifacts, souvenirs, traditional embroidery and weaving products, and a library featuring publications on Azerbaijan's culture, literature, language, history, and political activities, including works dedicated to National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and First-Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The hall also contains materials about Seyid Azim Shirvani's life and work, scientific resources, photographs, and samples of the poet's works.

This initiative enhances cultural understanding and academic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.