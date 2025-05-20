Azerbaijan diversifies exports with first-ever fertilizer deal to North America

20 May 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The $5.34 million in revenue generated from this first-ever fertilizer shipment to Canada is only part of the story. At $300 per ton, this represents a 58 percent increase over the average export price in 2024 — a remarkable leap that suggests both growing international demand and a shift in perceived value for Azerbaijani chemical products. But perhaps even more significant is the symbolism behind the transaction: it marks the first time Azerbaijan has exported nitrogen fertilizer to a major North American economy.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.