Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 20 2025

Azerbaijan diversifies exports with first-ever fertilizer deal to North America

20 May 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan diversifies exports with first-ever fertilizer deal to North America
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The $5.34 million in revenue generated from this first-ever fertilizer shipment to Canada is only part of the story. At $300 per ton, this represents a 58 percent increase over the average export price in 2024 — a remarkable leap that suggests both growing international demand and a shift in perceived value for Azerbaijani chemical products. But perhaps even more significant is the symbolism behind the transaction: it marks the first time Azerbaijan has exported nitrogen fertilizer to a major North American economy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more