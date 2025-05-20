Azerbaijan diversifies exports with first-ever fertilizer deal to North America
The $5.34 million in revenue generated from this first-ever fertilizer shipment to Canada is only part of the story. At $300 per ton, this represents a 58 percent increase over the average export price in 2024 — a remarkable leap that suggests both growing international demand and a shift in perceived value for Azerbaijani chemical products. But perhaps even more significant is the symbolism behind the transaction: it marks the first time Azerbaijan has exported nitrogen fertilizer to a major North American economy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!