ADA University launches leadership development program for Ministry of Economy management [PHOTOS]

20 May 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

ADA University’s Advanced Qualification Program has officially launched a Leadership Program aimed at enhancing the managerial capabilities of the leadership team at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

The initiative, which began on May 16, is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry’s Training and Education Center. The program is designed to equip senior civil servants with the tools and expertise required to adapt to an evolving administrative landscape and to improve leadership and decision-making skills.

At the opening ceremony, Aygun Hajiyeva, Advisor to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and Head of the Advanced Qualification Program at ADA University, underlined the significance of the curriculum. She noted that the program is intended to help managers respond more effectively to dynamic policy environments and adopt modern administrative approaches.

Aida Ibrahimova, Chairwoman of the Board of the Ministry’s Training and Education Center, stressed the strategic importance of strengthening leadership capacity in the public sector and encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity.

The program consists of five modules, each designed to be delivered over 30 academic hours per group. A diverse team of nearly ten expert trainers from government institutions, the private sector, academia, and international organizations will lead the sessions.

Topics include team and change management, effective communication in leadership, strategic decision-making, public speaking, and negotiation. Through a mix of theory and interactive sessions, 25 senior-level officials will gain practical leadership skills that can be directly applied to public service.