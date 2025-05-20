Sixth plenary meeting of GlobE Network kicks off in Baku [PHOTO]

20 May 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The sixth plenary meeting of the United Nations Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) has today kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports.

Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General, read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the event participants.

More than 300 representatives from over 120 government agencies representing 92 countries, including 21 prosecutors' offices, 53 independent anti-corruption agencies and 16 international organizations, are participating in the event in person, with more than 60 participants joining online.

The event is also attended by nearly 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies from different countries.

The key objectives of the meeting are to discuss organizational issues, host thematic discussions, and enable the sharing of experiences on how the GlobE Network helped members to advance corruption cases, to offer operational tradecraft and knowledge sessions, and to provide an opportunity for the members of the GlobE Network, its observers and other participants to engage in formal and informal bilateral and multilateral meetings on operational and strategic issues.

The plenary session includes more than 100 speeches in panels, sessions and parallel events on the confiscation of funds obtained as a result of corruption, direct recovery of acquired assets, stopping suspicious transactions in financial transactions, international cooperation on the rapid freezing of bank accounts in criminal proceedings, raising public awareness in combatting corruption and other topics.

Additionally, a special session and side events on the fight against environmental violations will be held as part of the plenary meeting on the initiative of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, as well Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency.

The meeting will also feature numerous bilateral meetings and the signing of memoranda of mutual cooperation.

The international event will last until May 23.