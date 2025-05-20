Corruption threatens public trust, says UN Coordinator

20 May 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Corruption undermines citizens' rights and challenges the foundations of governance.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Vladanka Andreyeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, during the 6th Plenary Session and 10th Steering Committee Meeting of the UN’s GlobE Network – the Global Operational Network of Law Enforcement Agencies Fighting Corruption.

According to Andreyeva, ensuring sustainable and green growth must be a shared goal:

“We must strengthen our partnerships to enhance transparency. The UN Convention against Corruption is the only international legal instrument of its kind. It outlines clear provisions for criminal prosecution.”

She also noted that a significant pact was adopted in September of last year:

“We recognize that corruption undermines equal access to public services. I would like to thank the Government of Azerbaijan for hosting this important event. Azerbaijan is a party to the UN Convention against Corruption and participates both as a reviewing and reviewed state. We, as the UN, remain committed to supporting Azerbaijan in these efforts.”