Azerbaijan boasts a rich legacy in the art of carpet weaving, a tradition that breathes life into our cultural ethos, aesthetics, and philosophical outlook through its enigmatic motifs. Despite centuries of craftsmanship, the artisans behind these intricate masterpieces have never had the opportunity to celebrate their profession, Azernews reports.

For the past six years, May 5 has been designated as "Carpet Maker's Day" in Azerbaijan, commemorating the establishment of the "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company. This historic occasion, made possible by the independence bestowed upon us by the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, symbolizes the resilience and vitality of our national art form.

President Ilham Aliyev, in the footsteps of the Great Leader, has been a steadfast advocate for the advancement of carpet making. Under his guidance, "Azerkhalcha" was established, marking a significant milestone in preserving and promoting this cherished tradition. The creation of "Carpet Maker's Day" and the establishment of carpet production workshops across our nation stand as testament to the unwavering support extended to the custodians of this ancient craft.

With President Ilham Aliyev's unwavering commitment to the economic significance of carpet weaving, over 20 branches of "Azerkhalcha" were established and operationalized between 2016 and 2020, further solidifying its pivotal role in our nation's economy.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, who has a great role in the development of our national culture, also makes valuable contributions to the survival of carpet weaving. Her tireless efforts in addressing the challenges faced by carpet weavers, expanding their opportunities, and garnering international recognition for their achievements have been unparalleled. Thanks to her initiative, Azerbaijani carpet weaving was rightfully inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage of Humanity list during the 5th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage in Nairobi, Kenya.

Indeed, Azerbaijan's unparalleled dedication to the art of carpet making sets a global precedent. This period of historical significance heralds the emergence of skilled artisans and the preservation of our cultural legacy for generations to come. Through their expertise, the tapestry of Azerbaijan's history and culture will continue to be woven, ensuring its enduring legacy for posterity.

