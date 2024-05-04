Azerbaijan's Bayramov meets with Turkish FM Fidan in Gambia

4 May 2024 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during his working visit to Gambia.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current high level of allied relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, highlighting the significant role of the Shusha Declaration as a roadmap for comprehensive cooperation development.

The two also emphasized the crucial role of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in ensuring sustainable, solid, and long-term relations development. They also underscored the importance of the Middle Corridor for cargo transportation between East and West amid current geopolitical realities.

The FMs noted that the allied relations between Azerbaijan-Türkiye are manifested in multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Organization of Economic Cooperation, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, emphasizing the significance of continuing and strengthening coordinated activities and mutual support between the two fraternal countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current state of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and recent developments, including outcomes from the Azerbaijan-Armenia state commission on border delimitation.

The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.

