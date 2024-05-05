Kazakhstan launches committee dedicated to artificial intelligence advancements

5 May 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan has established the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Development Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Azernews reports citing to the relevant decree of the government.

According to the document, the newly established agency will oversee the execution of state policy regarding artificial intelligence, draft legislation concerning AI development, and coordinate efforts across different sectors in this domain.

Furthermore, the government has opted to dissolve the Committee of Geodesy and Cartography under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

