33 injured in bus accident in eastern Sri Lanka

4 May 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Up to 33 people, including 25 schoolchildren, were injured when two buses collided in Ampara in the Eastern province of Sri Lanka on Friday afternoon, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred when a school bus collided with a passenger transport bus at around 2:30 p.m., the police said. The drivers of the two buses are in critical condition.

All injured are being treated at Ampara Hospital, the police said.

