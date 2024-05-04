33 injured in bus accident in eastern Sri Lanka
Up to 33 people, including 25 schoolchildren, were injured when two buses collided in Ampara in the Eastern province of Sri Lanka on Friday afternoon, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The accident occurred when a school bus collided with a passenger transport bus at around 2:30 p.m., the police said. The drivers of the two buses are in critical condition.
All injured are being treated at Ampara Hospital, the police said.
