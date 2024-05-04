Permanent representatives to UN invited to COP29

4 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev handed over to his colleagues in the world organization letters of invitation to COP29 addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the leaders of a number of countries, the press service of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said, Azernews reports.

"As preparations for COP29 continue, invitation letters addressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the heads of state and government of El Salvador, Libya, Micronesia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Senegal, Seychelles, Syria, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Venezuela were handed over by the permanent representative of Azerbaijan [at the UN] to his distinguished colleagues accredited at UN headquarters in New York," the statement said.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

