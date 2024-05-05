Baku Marathon 2024 concludes successfully under Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiative

5 May 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

The annual "Baku Marathon 2024", spearheaded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, concluded on May 5th with resounding success, Azernews reports.

Drawing over 18,000 participants, the marathon, themed "Beat the Wind," witnessed fierce competition and camaraderie amongst runners.

Ukrainian athlete Nataliya Semenovych clinched the top spot in the women's category, repeating her victory from year's "Baku Marathon-2023". Azerbaijan's Anna Yusupova secured second place, followed by Kazakhstan's Nelli Gaitova in third.

Ahmet Alkanoglu from Turkiye reached the finish line faster than anyone else in the men's fight. Bogdan Semenovich from Ukraine took the second place, Ismail Senyange from Uganda took the third place.

Winners were awarded prizes of 3,000, 2,000, and 1,000 manats, along with medals and diplomas for their outstanding achievements.

Now in its 7th edition, the Baku Marathon continues to attract widespread enthusiasm, promoting sports development and a healthy lifestyle.

The 21-kilometer route, starting and ending at the State Flag Square, traversed Boulevard and other central streets of the capital.

"Azercell Telecom" is the exclusive partner of "Baku Marathon 2024". The project is implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

The marathon was organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, SOCAR, the Seaside Boulevard Administration, the "Regional Development" Public Union (RIIB), Azerlotereya OJSC, Skechers, GAC Motors, Push30, Badamli, Liv Bona Dea Hospital, and the Carlsberg Group.

Khazar Media Center supported the organization of the entertainment zone of the marathon, as well as the organization of the volunteer program "ASAN Volunteers.

---

