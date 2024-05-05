Recognizing vital role of midwives on International Doctor-Midwife day

5 May 2024 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Today, May 5, marks Doctor-Midwife Day, a celebration conceived by the International Association of Physician-Midwives during a 1987 conference in the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

It wasn't until 1992 that this day gained official recognition, now observed in over 50 countries worldwide, aiming to highlight the significance of midwifery.

The pivotal role midwives play in ensuring the health and well-being of both mother and child. Their expertise, knowledge, and skills are critical in safeguarding maternal and infant health.

The roots of this noble profession trace back to ancient civilizations like India and Greece, persisting through the ages to the present day.

In Azerbaijan, strides in obstetrics and gynecology are evident, with the Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology under the Ministry of Health serving as a cornerstone for training specialists and advancing medical practices. The institute's focus on maternal and child health underscores its commitment to enhancing treatment and preventive measures for common ailments.

Midwives, often unsung heroes, play a vital role not only in childbirth but also in postnatal care, providing crucial medical assistance and emotional support to mothers and newborns. They serve as the primary caregivers from the moment a woman enters the maternity hospital until the baby's discharge, offering invaluable guidance and comfort throughout the journey into motherhood.

Last year, Azerbaijan welcomed 112,620 newborns into the world, with boys comprising 53.1% and girls 46.9% of births. Among them were 3,410 twins, 147 triplets, and 4 quadruplets. In the first two months of this year alone, over 17,000 babies were born in Azerbaijan, underscoring the ongoing significance of midwifery in ensuring the nation's future generations thrive.

