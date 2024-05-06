Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan appointed special representative of OIC Secretary General

6 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey's ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacacı, has been appointed as the special representative of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Islamophobia.

According to Azernews, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement in this regard.

In the statement, expressing confidence that Pachaci will successfully fulfill this task, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reminded the importance of the international community to take a common position and act decisively in the fight against Islamophobia.

Mehmet Pacacı was appointed to the mentioned position at the 15th Islamic Summit of OIC held in Gambia.

---

