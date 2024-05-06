Model OIC IR Academy 2024 kicks off [PHOTOS]

6 May 2024 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The "Model OIC International Relations (IR) Academy" project, which has been successfully implemented in Azerbaijan more than years, has been started once again, Azernews reports.

The first lecture program of the project is organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over 100 young people, distinguished with their special talent and foreign language knowledge were selected from more than 600 of applied students, who represent the leading universities of Azerbaijan. The students will take part in weekly lectures for 2 months and then in the “Model OIC” Council of Foreign Ministers simulation. In 2024, the events within the framework of the program will be held under the auspice of idea “Solidarity for the sake of green world”. Main topic of this year’s program is “Charting a Greener Future: OIC’s Role in Combating Climate Change and Strengthening Resilience”. Main attention in the trainings will be focused on enhancing of knowledge among youth people about climate problems within COP29 conference to be held in in November 2024, Baku, finding their potentials and studying of cooperation of youth to this end.

At the opening ceremony, held in Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Momeena Mehdi, program coordinator, made presentation about the goals and tasks of the “Model OIC”, also told about the experience, gained during the recent years to this regard. Rafig Ismayilov, director general of the ICYF-ERC expressed her thanks to the UNEC leadership for organizational support to these events and informed the participants about the ICYF-ERC activities.

Already the guest lecturers of the program made speeches, accordingly Ambassador of the Palestine to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nassir Abdul Kareem Abdul Raheem on the topic of “The Impact of Middle Eastern Conflicts on Environment”, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alim Bayel on the topic of “Kazakhstan's Multilateral Diplomacy - Navigating Relations between East and West”, Nijat Mammadli, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the topic of “The New Geopolitics of the Middle East” as well as Dr. Javid Valiyev head of a department of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, on topic “The Current state of International Relations: Strategic Relations Among OIC Member States” During the program, lecturers answered various questions of participants.

It should be noted that, the main objectives of the Model OIC IR Academy project are to support the strengthening of international cooperation among the OIC youth, to help young people and members of youth organizations in gaining new knowledge and experience in diplomacy, management and communication. After two months of lectures, students will take part in the Model OIC Council of Foreign Ministers simulation. At the end, selected participants with foreign language skills and specific abilities will get the chance to represent Azerbaijan in the International Model OIC.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani students several times have represented our country in the "International Model OIC" simulations, which covered the whole OIC space and attended by representatives of more than 40 OIC member countries.

