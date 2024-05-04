COP29 is opportunity for fruitful collaboration with Azerbaijan, Executive Director says

4 May 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

During COP29 in Baku, there will be ample opportunities for effective collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Rachel Thompson, the Country Director for ADB in 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, stated, Azernews reports.

"This returns to the ADB member country, which is evolving during the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference over the years. I consider this to be a very important meeting. The Azerbaijani government has clearly identified climate financing as a significant priority," Thompson noted.

ADB is also committed to climate change and related climate financing: "I believe we will have many opportunities for fruitful collaboration, and we at ADB are eagerly looking forward to working together with the Azerbaijani government to ensure the successful implementation of COP29."

---

