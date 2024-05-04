Azerbaijani President signs order to establish Khankendi City Prosecutor’s Office

4 May 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish the Khankendi City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the presidential order, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with taking necessary measures to provide a building, equipment, communication facilities, vehicles, and address other material and technical needs related to the establishment of the Khankendi City Prosecutor’s Office.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to handle any other issues arising from this order.

