Opening session of ADB Board of Governors kicks off in Tbilisi

4 May 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

