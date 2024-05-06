Fidan Hajiyeva's First Int'l Opera Festival wraps up [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 May 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival has come to an end with a spectacular concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Opera stars Ripalta Bufo (Italy), Vyacheslav Vasilyev (Russia), Giorgi Chelidze (Georgia), People's Artists of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, Samir Jafarov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Farid Aliyev, Jahangir Gurbanov, Anar Shushaly, Sabina Vahabzade, Anton Fershtandt, Farida Mammadova, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Inara Babayeva, laureates of international competitions Adil Akhundov, Taleh Yakhyayev, Atesh Garayev and Mahir Taghizade thrilled the audience with music pieces of Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

They were accompanied by the Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra conducted by director of the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert center Murat Cem Orhan (Turkiye). The audience gave opera singers a storm of applause.

The host of the evening was the famous TV presenter Saleh Bagirov. Note that the artistic director and chief conductor of the Bavarian Gutt-Imling Opera Festival Cornelia von Kerssenbrock (Germany) also participated in the Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival was organized by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers were held in Baku and Ganja.

The festival aims to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan and identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

Among the eminent guests of the festival were world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

