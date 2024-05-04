Hungarian FM lambasts Macron, says his statement is threat

4 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

According to Azernews, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary said this on the air of the LCI TV channel.

"We consider these statements as a threat and we understand very well that if the Western troops are on the territory of Ukraine, the scale of the war will increase significantly," Szijjártó stressed.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, "the escalation of the conflict would be very dangerous."

In his opinion, the West should move from supplying weapons to seeking peace.

"Instead of supplying Ukraine with new weapons, sending troops there or using nuclear weapons, it is necessary to end this war, cease fire and start peace talks," he suggested.

According to the diplomat, "the presence of European or American troops in Ukraine would mean crossing the red line."

