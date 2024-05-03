Advancing cultural, religious harmony: Azerbaijan's progressive approach

3 May 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that is an example of the principles of multiculturalism. This country has national and humanistic traditions. Let's not forget that Azerbaijan is a country with a centuries-old history located on the great Silk Road. Diversity has always been the way of life of Azerbaijani society. In modern times, numerous, different ethnic groups live peacefully in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan and continue their activities with equal rights.

The decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On declaring 2016 as the "Year of Multiculturalism" in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated January 11, 2016 also shows that the preservation, further development and wide promotion of the traditions of multiculturalism is always in the focus of the Azerbaijan's leadership. For this purpose, numerous international and local important events are held in Azerbaijan every year.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on Dialogue for Peace and Global Security, intercultural dialogue within Azerbaijan has always been very positive.

It is worth noting that for over 70 years, the USSR authorities promoted atheism and prevented many peoples from experiencing humanistic tendencies based on spiritual and religious values. However, the people of Azerbaijan have acquired their values ​​with the background of great state support and care during the Soviet period and after independence. Following its independence, the celebration of religious holidays based on Islamic traditions was restored in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and maximum conditions were created for every citizen to enjoy freedom of religion. This has made Azerbaijan an ideal and desirable country where representatives of different nations and religions live side by side.

As we know, Azerbaijan's Garabagh was occupied by Armenia in the early years of independence - in the 1990s. The economic and social difficulties experienced in this period, the attempts of other states to divide Azerbaijan, and even aggressive separatism could not break the solidarity of Azerbaijanis.

Even during the worst period of relations with Armenia, Armenian churches continued to operate in Azerbaijan. However, it is worth to remember that when Garabagh was under Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani mosques in the formerly occupied territories were used as piggery and historical and cultural monuments were vandalised.

This comparison once again proves that Azerbaijan is a more humanist and respectable country in the South Caucasus given this all conflicts and loss of territories.

One of the greatest examples of Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism is its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. It should be noted that in 2011, Azerbaijan was accepted as a full member of the National Assembly after obtaining the unanimous support of the member states of the Movement in Bali.

In 2019, Baku hosted the Movement's 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government. High-level representatives of 120 UN member states and representatives of 42 international organizations took part in the event. During the Baku Summit, the Movement's Chairmanship for 2019-2022 years, was transferred to the Republic of Azerbaijan. Later, the UN member states applied to Baku regarding Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Movement for an additional 1 year, taking into account the successful chairmanship of the Movement, and the Azerbaijani side gave a positive response to the request. Thus, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the National Assembly was extended until 2023.

As the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan's constant fight against colonial tendencies caused the displeasure of a number of colonial countries, especially France.

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, operating under the theme “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security" in Baku, and President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the opening ceremony of the event are on the agenda these days.

The president's views were covered in the press of Turkish, Russian, Georgian, Belarusian, Qatari, Iranian and other countries.

Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan, the country that cultures intersect, continues to develop in all directions and easily adapt to the requirements of the new era.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan differs in a good way from many other countries with its colorful culture and respect and care for the culture of other nations.

