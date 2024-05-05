Paris event commemorates Heydar Aliyev's birth anniversary: Tribute to Azerbaijani legacy

5 May 2024 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris was a hub of commemoration as the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA), with the backing of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, organized an event marking the anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the arts, local community, and Azerbaijani diaspora congregated at the gathering, highlighted by Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva's tribute to Heydar Aliyev's monumental contributions to Azerbaijan's independence and development. The diplomat lauded Aliyev's visionary policies spanning political, economic, military, and social spheres, spanning from the Soviet era to the nation's independence.

The evening unfolded with a poignant concert, honoring the memory of the National Leader. Young talents, flutist Agarahim Guliyev and pianist Eldeniz Alekbarzade, both alumni of the prestigious "Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot" and laureates of the "Golden Key" international music competition, enchanted the audience with compositions by European and Azerbaijani maestros. From the melodies of Felix Mendelssohn, Gabriel Faure, and Robert Schuman to the resonant works of Azerbaijani luminaries Gara Garayev and Fikret Amirov, the concert bridged cultures through music.

Adding to the cultural tapestry, an exhibition titled "Breath of Spring," featuring the creations of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbeyova, graced the event, offering a visual celebration of artistry and heritage.

